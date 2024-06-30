Comorian franc to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Thai bahts is currently 0,080 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.193% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,080 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 0,080 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.158% decrease in value.