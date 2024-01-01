2,000 Comorian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KMF to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 kmf
1,330.97 lkr

CF1.000 KMF = Sr0.6655 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66970.6697
Low0.66070.6430
Average0.66440.6577
Change0.11%1.66%
View full history

1 KMF to LKR stats

The performance of KMF to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6697 and a 30 day low of 0.6607. This means the 30 day average was 0.6644. The change for KMF to LKR was 0.11.

The performance of KMF to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6697 and a 90 day low of 0.6430. This means the 90 day average was 0.6577. The change for KMF to LKR was 1.66.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0,66548 LKR
5 KMF3,32742 LKR
10 KMF6,65484 LKR
20 KMF13,30968 LKR
50 KMF33,27420 LKR
100 KMF66,54840 LKR
250 KMF166,37100 LKR
500 KMF332,74200 LKR
1000 KMF665,48400 LKR
2000 KMF1.330,96800 LKR
5000 KMF3.327,42000 LKR
10000 KMF6.654,84000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1,50267 KMF
5 LKR7,51335 KMF
10 LKR15,02670 KMF
20 LKR30,05340 KMF
50 LKR75,13350 KMF
100 LKR150,26700 KMF
250 LKR375,66750 KMF
500 LKR751,33500 KMF
1000 LKR1.502,67000 KMF
2000 LKR3.005,34000 KMF
5000 LKR7.513,35000 KMF
10000 LKR15.026,70000 KMF