1.00000 LKR = 1.37683 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1.37683 KMF
5 LKR6.88415 KMF
10 LKR13.76830 KMF
20 LKR27.53660 KMF
50 LKR68.84150 KMF
100 LKR137.68300 KMF
250 LKR344.20750 KMF
500 LKR688.41500 KMF
1000 LKR1376.83000 KMF
2000 LKR2753.66000 KMF
5000 LKR6884.15000 KMF
10000 LKR13768.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0.72631 LKR
5 KMF3.63153 LKR
10 KMF7.26306 LKR
20 KMF14.52612 LKR
50 KMF36.31530 LKR
100 KMF72.63060 LKR
250 KMF181.57650 LKR
500 KMF363.15300 LKR
1000 KMF726.30600 LKR
2000 KMF1452.61200 LKR
5000 KMF3631.53000 LKR
10000 KMF7263.06000 LKR