Comorian francs to Brazilian reais today

Convert KMF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
12.18 brl

CF1.000 KMF = R$0.01218 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0122
Low0.01160.0110
Average0.01180.0114
Change5.30%10.43%
View full history

1 KMF to BRL stats

The performance of KMF to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0116. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for KMF to BRL was 5.30.

The performance of KMF to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for KMF to BRL was 10.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Brazilian Real
1 KMF0,01218 BRL
5 KMF0,06091 BRL
10 KMF0,12182 BRL
20 KMF0,24364 BRL
50 KMF0,60911 BRL
100 KMF1,21822 BRL
250 KMF3,04555 BRL
500 KMF6,09110 BRL
1000 KMF12,18220 BRL
2000 KMF24,36440 BRL
5000 KMF60,91100 BRL
10000 KMF121,82200 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Comorian Franc
1 BRL82,08730 KMF
5 BRL410,43650 KMF
10 BRL820,87300 KMF
20 BRL1.641,74600 KMF
50 BRL4.104,36500 KMF
100 BRL8.208,73000 KMF
250 BRL20.521,82500 KMF
500 BRL41.043,65000 KMF
1000 BRL82.087,30000 KMF
2000 BRL164.174,60000 KMF
5000 BRL410.436,50000 KMF
10000 BRL820.873,00000 KMF