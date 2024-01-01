Convert KHR to VND at the real exchange rate

2,000 Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs

2,000 khr
12,384 vnd

៛1.000 KHR = ₫6.192 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.22026.2775
Low6.17846.1351
Average6.19116.2143
Change-0.36%0.93%
View full history

1 KHR to VND stats

The performance of KHR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2202 and a 30 day low of 6.1784. This means the 30 day average was 6.1911. The change for KHR to VND was -0.36.

The performance of KHR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2775 and a 90 day low of 6.1351. This means the 90 day average was 6.2143. The change for KHR to VND was 0.93.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6,19185 VND
5 KHR30,95925 VND
10 KHR61,91850 VND
20 KHR123,83700 VND
50 KHR309,59250 VND
100 KHR619,18500 VND
250 KHR1.547,96250 VND
500 KHR3.095,92500 VND
1000 KHR6.191,85000 VND
2000 KHR12.383,70000 VND
5000 KHR30.959,25000 VND
10000 KHR61.918,50000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1000 VND161,50300 KHR
2000 VND323,00600 KHR
5000 VND807,51500 KHR
10000 VND1.615,03000 KHR
20000 VND3.230,06000 KHR
50000 VND8.075,15000 KHR
100000 VND16.150,30000 KHR
200000 VND32.300,60000 KHR
500000 VND80.751,50000 KHR
1000000 VND161.503,00000 KHR
2000000 VND323.006,00000 KHR
5000000 VND807.515,00000 KHR