Cambodian riel to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Vietnamese dongs is currently 6,192 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a 0.172% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 6,198 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6,181 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.133% increase in value.