Convert VND to KHR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Cambodian riels

5,000 vnd
808.67 khr

₫1.000 VND = ៛0.1617 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1000 VND161,73400 KHR
2000 VND323,46800 KHR
5000 VND808,67000 KHR
10000 VND1.617,34000 KHR
20000 VND3.234,68000 KHR
50000 VND8.086,70000 KHR
100000 VND16.173,40000 KHR
200000 VND32.346,80000 KHR
500000 VND80.867,00000 KHR
1000000 VND161.734,00000 KHR
2000000 VND323.468,00000 KHR
5000000 VND808.670,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6,18297 VND
5 KHR30,91485 VND
10 KHR61,82970 VND
20 KHR123,65940 VND
50 KHR309,14850 VND
100 KHR618,29700 VND
250 KHR1.545,74250 VND
500 KHR3.091,48500 VND
1000 KHR6.182,97000 VND
2000 KHR12.365,94000 VND
5000 KHR30.914,85000 VND
10000 KHR61.829,70000 VND