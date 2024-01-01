Convert KHR to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 Cambodian riels to Russian rubles

100 khr
2.09 rub

៛1.000 KHR = руб0.02086 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
1 KHR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02210.0233
Low0.02030.0203
Average0.02150.0223
Change-5.46%-8.78%
1 KHR to RUB stats

The performance of KHR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0221 and a 30 day low of 0.0203. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for KHR to RUB was -5.46.

The performance of KHR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0223. The change for KHR to RUB was -8.78.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Russian Ruble
1 KHR0,02086 RUB
5 KHR0,10431 RUB
10 KHR0,20863 RUB
20 KHR0,41725 RUB
50 KHR1,04312 RUB
100 KHR2,08625 RUB
250 KHR5,21563 RUB
500 KHR10,43125 RUB
1000 KHR20,86250 RUB
2000 KHR41,72500 RUB
5000 KHR104,31250 RUB
10000 KHR208,62500 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cambodian Riel
1 RUB47,93290 KHR
5 RUB239,66450 KHR
10 RUB479,32900 KHR
20 RUB958,65800 KHR
50 RUB2.396,64500 KHR
100 RUB4.793,29000 KHR
250 RUB11.983,22500 KHR
500 RUB23.966,45000 KHR
1000 RUB47.932,90000 KHR
2000 RUB95.865,80000 KHR
5000 RUB239.664,50000 KHR
10000 RUB479.329,00000 KHR