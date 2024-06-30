Cambodian riel to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Russian rubles is currently 0,021 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -3.546% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,022 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 0,021 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a -2.896% decrease in value.