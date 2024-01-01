Convert KHR to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 Cambodian riels to Mauritian rupees

5 khr
0.06 mur

៛1.000 KHR = ₨0.01180 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0118
Low0.01120.0112
Average0.01150.0115
Change4.81%2.81%
1 KHR to MUR stats

The performance of KHR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for KHR to MUR was 4.81.

The performance of KHR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for KHR to MUR was 2.81.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mauritian Rupee
1 KHR0,01180 MUR
5 KHR0,05901 MUR
10 KHR0,11802 MUR
20 KHR0,23603 MUR
50 KHR0,59008 MUR
100 KHR1,18016 MUR
250 KHR2,95040 MUR
500 KHR5,90080 MUR
1000 KHR11,80160 MUR
2000 KHR23,60320 MUR
5000 KHR59,00800 MUR
10000 KHR118,01600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 MUR84,73420 KHR
5 MUR423,67100 KHR
10 MUR847,34200 KHR
20 MUR1.694,68400 KHR
50 MUR4.236,71000 KHR
100 MUR8.473,42000 KHR
250 MUR21.183,55000 KHR
500 MUR42.367,10000 KHR
1000 MUR84.734,20000 KHR
2000 MUR169.468,40000 KHR
5000 MUR423.671,00000 KHR
10000 MUR847.342,00000 KHR