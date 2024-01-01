Convert KHR to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 Cambodian riels to Kuwaiti dinars

500 khr
0.037 kwd

៛1.000 KHR = ك0.00007462 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KHR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-0.40%-1.99%
1 KHR to KWD stats

The performance of KHR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to KWD was -0.40.

The performance of KHR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for KHR to KWD was -1.99.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KHR0,00007 KWD
5 KHR0,00037 KWD
10 KHR0,00075 KWD
20 KHR0,00149 KWD
50 KHR0,00373 KWD
100 KHR0,00746 KWD
250 KHR0,01866 KWD
500 KHR0,03731 KWD
1000 KHR0,07462 KWD
2000 KHR0,14924 KWD
5000 KHR0,37311 KWD
10000 KHR0,74622 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 KWD13.400,90000 KHR
5 KWD67.004,50000 KHR
10 KWD134.009,00000 KHR
20 KWD268.018,00000 KHR
50 KWD670.045,00000 KHR
100 KWD1.340.090,00000 KHR
250 KWD3.350.225,00000 KHR
500 KWD6.700.450,00000 KHR
1000 KWD13.400.900,00000 KHR
2000 KWD26.801.800,00000 KHR
5000 KWD67.004.500,00000 KHR
10000 KWD134.009.000,00000 KHR