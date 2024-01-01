Convert KHR to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 Cambodian riels to Japanese yen

5 khr
0 jpy

៛1.000 KHR = ¥0.03913 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03910.0391
Low0.03780.0374
Average0.03840.0382
Change1.89%4.36%
1 KHR to JPY stats

The performance of KHR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0391 and a 30 day low of 0.0378. This means the 30 day average was 0.0384. The change for KHR to JPY was 1.89.

The performance of KHR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0374. This means the 90 day average was 0.0382. The change for KHR to JPY was 4.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Japanese Yen
1 KHR0,03913 JPY
5 KHR0,19567 JPY
10 KHR0,39134 JPY
20 KHR0,78268 JPY
50 KHR1,95670 JPY
100 KHR3,91340 JPY
250 KHR9,78350 JPY
500 KHR19,56700 JPY
1000 KHR39,13400 JPY
2000 KHR78,26800 JPY
5000 KHR195,67000 JPY
10000 KHR391,34000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cambodian Riel
100 JPY2.555,32000 KHR
1000 JPY25.553,20000 KHR
1500 JPY38.329,80000 KHR
2000 JPY51.106,40000 KHR
3000 JPY76.659,60000 KHR
5000 JPY127.766,00000 KHR
5400 JPY137.987,28000 KHR
10000 JPY255.532,00000 KHR
15000 JPY383.298,00000 KHR
20000 JPY511.064,00000 KHR
25000 JPY638.830,00000 KHR
30000 JPY766.596,00000 KHR