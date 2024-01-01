20 Cambodian riels to Jamaican dollars

Convert KHR to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.76 jmd

៛1.000 KHR = J$0.03787 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03800.0384
Low0.03770.0377
Average0.03790.0381
Change-0.33%-0.23%
1 KHR to JMD stats

The performance of KHR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0380 and a 30 day low of 0.0377. This means the 30 day average was 0.0379. The change for KHR to JMD was -0.33.

The performance of KHR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0384 and a 90 day low of 0.0377. This means the 90 day average was 0.0381. The change for KHR to JMD was -0.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jamaican Dollar
1 KHR0,03787 JMD
5 KHR0,18933 JMD
10 KHR0,37867 JMD
20 KHR0,75734 JMD
50 KHR1,89335 JMD
100 KHR3,78669 JMD
250 KHR9,46673 JMD
500 KHR18,93345 JMD
1000 KHR37,86690 JMD
2000 KHR75,73380 JMD
5000 KHR189,33450 JMD
10000 KHR378,66900 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 JMD26,40830 KHR
5 JMD132,04150 KHR
10 JMD264,08300 KHR
20 JMD528,16600 KHR
50 JMD1.320,41500 KHR
100 JMD2.640,83000 KHR
250 JMD6.602,07500 KHR
500 JMD13.204,15000 KHR
1000 JMD26.408,30000 KHR
2000 JMD52.816,60000 KHR
5000 JMD132.041,50000 KHR
10000 JMD264.083,00000 KHR