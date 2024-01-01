10 Cambodian riels to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KHR to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.20 btn

៛1.000 KHR = Nu.0.02027 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02040.0207
Low0.02020.0202
Average0.02030.0204
Change-0.52%-1.72%
1 KHR to BTN stats

The performance of KHR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0204 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for KHR to BTN was -0.52.

The performance of KHR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for KHR to BTN was -1.72.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KHR0,02027 BTN
5 KHR0,10133 BTN
10 KHR0,20266 BTN
20 KHR0,40533 BTN
50 KHR1,01332 BTN
100 KHR2,02664 BTN
250 KHR5,06660 BTN
500 KHR10,13320 BTN
1000 KHR20,26640 BTN
2000 KHR40,53280 BTN
5000 KHR101,33200 BTN
10000 KHR202,66400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cambodian Riel
1 BTN49,34290 KHR
5 BTN246,71450 KHR
10 BTN493,42900 KHR
20 BTN986,85800 KHR
50 BTN2.467,14500 KHR
100 BTN4.934,29000 KHR
250 BTN12.335,72500 KHR
500 BTN24.671,45000 KHR
1000 BTN49.342,90000 KHR
2000 BTN98.685,80000 KHR
5000 BTN246.714,50000 KHR
10000 BTN493.429,00000 KHR