20 Cambodian riels to Brazilian reais

Convert KHR to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.03 brl

៛1.000 KHR = R$0.001361 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0012
Average0.00130.0013
Change6.23%8.81%
View full history

1 KHR to BRL stats

The performance of KHR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for KHR to BRL was 6.23.

The performance of KHR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for KHR to BRL was 8.81.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Brazilian Real
1 KHR0,00136 BRL
5 KHR0,00680 BRL
10 KHR0,01361 BRL
20 KHR0,02721 BRL
50 KHR0,06804 BRL
100 KHR0,13607 BRL
250 KHR0,34018 BRL
500 KHR0,68037 BRL
1000 KHR1,36073 BRL
2000 KHR2,72146 BRL
5000 KHR6,80365 BRL
10000 KHR13,60730 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cambodian Riel
1 BRL734,90100 KHR
5 BRL3.674,50500 KHR
10 BRL7.349,01000 KHR
20 BRL14.698,02000 KHR
50 BRL36.745,05000 KHR
100 BRL73.490,10000 KHR
250 BRL183.725,25000 KHR
500 BRL367.450,50000 KHR
1000 BRL734.901,00000 KHR
2000 BRL1.469.802,00000 KHR
5000 BRL3.674.505,00000 KHR
10000 BRL7.349.010,00000 KHR