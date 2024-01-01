100 Cambodian riels to Australian dollars

Convert KHR to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 khr
0.04 aud

៛1.000 KHR = A$0.0003647 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-0.62%-4.38%
1 KHR to AUD stats

The performance of KHR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to AUD was -0.62.

The performance of KHR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to AUD was -4.38.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Cambodian riels to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Australian Dollar
1 KHR0,00036 AUD
5 KHR0,00182 AUD
10 KHR0,00365 AUD
20 KHR0,00729 AUD
50 KHR0,01823 AUD
100 KHR0,03647 AUD
250 KHR0,09117 AUD
500 KHR0,18235 AUD
1000 KHR0,36469 AUD
2000 KHR0,72938 AUD
5000 KHR1,82346 AUD
10000 KHR3,64692 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 AUD2.742,04000 KHR
5 AUD13.710,20000 KHR
10 AUD27.420,40000 KHR
20 AUD54.840,80000 KHR
50 AUD137.102,00000 KHR
100 AUD274.204,00000 KHR
250 AUD685.510,00000 KHR
500 AUD1.371.020,00000 KHR
1000 AUD2.742.040,00000 KHR
2000 AUD5.484.080,00000 KHR
5000 AUD13.710.200,00000 KHR
10000 AUD27.420.400,00000 KHR