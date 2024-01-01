Convert KGS to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 Kyrgystani soms to Philippine pesos

5 kgs
3.38 php

Лв1.000 KGS = ₱0.6763 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68000.6800
Low0.66720.6293
Average0.67300.6554
Change1.36%7.47%
1 KGS to PHP stats

The performance of KGS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6800 and a 30 day low of 0.6672. This means the 30 day average was 0.6730. The change for KGS to PHP was 1.36.

The performance of KGS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6800 and a 90 day low of 0.6293. This means the 90 day average was 0.6554. The change for KGS to PHP was 7.47.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Philippine Peso
1 KGS0,67628 PHP
5 KGS3,38141 PHP
10 KGS6,76282 PHP
20 KGS13,52564 PHP
50 KGS33,81410 PHP
100 KGS67,62820 PHP
250 KGS169,07050 PHP
500 KGS338,14100 PHP
1000 KGS676,28200 PHP
2000 KGS1.352,56400 PHP
5000 KGS3.381,41000 PHP
10000 KGS6.762,82000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 PHP1,47867 KGS
5 PHP7,39335 KGS
10 PHP14,78670 KGS
20 PHP29,57340 KGS
50 PHP73,93350 KGS
100 PHP147,86700 KGS
250 PHP369,66750 KGS
500 PHP739,33500 KGS
1000 PHP1.478,67000 KGS
2000 PHP2.957,34000 KGS
5000 PHP7.393,35000 KGS
10000 PHP14.786,70000 KGS