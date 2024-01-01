Convert PHP to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 Philippine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

10 php
14.99 kgs

₱1.000 PHP = Лв1.499 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 PHP1,49862 KGS
5 PHP7,49310 KGS
10 PHP14,98620 KGS
20 PHP29,97240 KGS
50 PHP74,93100 KGS
100 PHP149,86200 KGS
250 PHP374,65500 KGS
500 PHP749,31000 KGS
1000 PHP1.498,62000 KGS
2000 PHP2.997,24000 KGS
5000 PHP7.493,10000 KGS
10000 PHP14.986,20000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Philippine Peso
1 KGS0,66728 PHP
5 KGS3,33641 PHP
10 KGS6,67282 PHP
20 KGS13,34564 PHP
50 KGS33,36410 PHP
100 KGS66,72820 PHP
250 KGS166,82050 PHP
500 KGS333,64100 PHP
1000 KGS667,28200 PHP
2000 KGS1.334,56400 PHP
5000 KGS3.336,41000 PHP
10000 KGS6.672,82000 PHP