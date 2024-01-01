20 Kyrgystani soms to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KGS to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 kgs
70.70 lkr

Лв1.000 KGS = Sr3.535 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.53483.5348
Low3.43583.3183
Average3.48133.4066
Change2.88%5.35%
1 KGS to LKR stats

The performance of KGS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5348 and a 30 day low of 3.4358. This means the 30 day average was 3.4813. The change for KGS to LKR was 2.88.

The performance of KGS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5348 and a 90 day low of 3.3183. This means the 90 day average was 3.4066. The change for KGS to LKR was 5.35.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KGS3,53482 LKR
5 KGS17,67410 LKR
10 KGS35,34820 LKR
20 KGS70,69640 LKR
50 KGS176,74100 LKR
100 KGS353,48200 LKR
250 KGS883,70500 LKR
500 KGS1.767,41000 LKR
1000 KGS3.534,82000 LKR
2000 KGS7.069,64000 LKR
5000 KGS17.674,10000 LKR
10000 KGS35.348,20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 LKR0,28290 KGS
5 LKR1,41450 KGS
10 LKR2,82900 KGS
20 LKR5,65800 KGS
50 LKR14,14500 KGS
100 LKR28,29000 KGS
250 LKR70,72500 KGS
500 LKR141,45000 KGS
1000 LKR282,90000 KGS
2000 LKR565,80000 KGS
5000 LKR1.414,50000 KGS
10000 LKR2.829,00000 KGS