Kyrgystani som to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 3,535 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.640% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3,543 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 3,510 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.451% increase in value.