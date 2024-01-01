1 Kyrgystani som to Kenyan shillings

1 kgs
1 kes

Лв1.000 KGS = Ksh1.495 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KGS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.50121.5290
Low1.46411.4424
Average1.48271.4867
Change0.50%1.54%
1 KGS to KES stats

The performance of KGS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5012 and a 30 day low of 1.4641. This means the 30 day average was 1.4827. The change for KGS to KES was 0.50.

The performance of KGS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5290 and a 90 day low of 1.4424. This means the 90 day average was 1.4867. The change for KGS to KES was 1.54.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 KGS1,49503 KES
5 KGS7,47515 KES
10 KGS14,95030 KES
20 KGS29,90060 KES
50 KGS74,75150 KES
100 KGS149,50300 KES
250 KGS373,75750 KES
500 KGS747,51500 KES
1000 KGS1.495,03000 KES
2000 KGS2.990,06000 KES
5000 KGS7.475,15000 KES
10000 KGS14.950,30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 KES0,66889 KGS
5 KES3,34442 KGS
10 KES6,68885 KGS
20 KES13,37770 KGS
50 KES33,44425 KGS
100 KES66,88850 KGS
250 KES167,22125 KGS
500 KES334,44250 KGS
1000 KES668,88500 KGS
2000 KES1.337,77000 KGS
5000 KES3.344,42500 KGS
10000 KES6.688,85000 KGS