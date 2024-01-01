Convert KES to KGS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Kyrgystani soms

2,000 kes
1,337.77 kgs

Ksh1.000 KES = Лв0.6689 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68300.6933
Low0.66610.6540
Average0.67470.6728
Change-0.85%-0.97%
1 KES to KGS stats

The performance of KES to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6830 and a 30 day low of 0.6661. This means the 30 day average was 0.6747. The change for KES to KGS was -0.85.

The performance of KES to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6933 and a 90 day low of 0.6540. This means the 90 day average was 0.6728. The change for KES to KGS was -0.97.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 KES0,66889 KGS
5 KES3,34442 KGS
10 KES6,68885 KGS
20 KES13,37770 KGS
50 KES33,44425 KGS
100 KES66,88850 KGS
250 KES167,22125 KGS
500 KES334,44250 KGS
1000 KES668,88500 KGS
2000 KES1.337,77000 KGS
5000 KES3.344,42500 KGS
10000 KES6.688,85000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 KGS1,49503 KES
5 KGS7,47515 KES
10 KGS14,95030 KES
20 KGS29,90060 KES
50 KGS74,75150 KES
100 KGS149,50300 KES
250 KGS373,75750 KES
500 KGS747,51500 KES
1000 KGS1.495,03000 KES
2000 KGS2.990,06000 KES
5000 KGS7.475,15000 KES
10000 KGS14.950,30000 KES