Kenyan shilling to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Kyrgystani soms is currently 0,669 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 0,676 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,667 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.496% decrease in value.