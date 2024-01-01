10 Kyrgystani soms to Canadian dollars
Convert KGS to CAD at the real exchange rate
|1 KGS to CAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0158
|0.0158
|Low
|0.0155
|0.0151
|Average
|0.0157
|0.0155
|Change
|1.86%
|4.19%
1 KGS to CAD stats
The performance of KGS to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0158 and a 30 day low of 0.0155. This means the 30 day average was 0.0157. The change for KGS to CAD was 1.86.
The performance of KGS to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0151. This means the 90 day average was 0.0155. The change for KGS to CAD was 4.19.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
|1 CAD
|63,19910 KGS
|5 CAD
|315,99550 KGS
|10 CAD
|631,99100 KGS
|20 CAD
|1.263,98200 KGS
|50 CAD
|3.159,95500 KGS
|100 CAD
|6.319,91000 KGS
|250 CAD
|15.799,77500 KGS
|500 CAD
|31.599,55000 KGS
|1000 CAD
|63.199,10000 KGS
|2000 CAD
|126.398,20000 KGS
|5000 CAD
|315.995,50000 KGS
|10000 CAD
|631.991,00000 KGS