Convert CAD to KGS at the real exchange rate
2,000 Canadian dollars to Kyrgystani soms
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to Kyrgystani soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
|1 CAD
|63,69580 KGS
|5 CAD
|318,47900 KGS
|10 CAD
|636,95800 KGS
|20 CAD
|1.273,91600 KGS
|50 CAD
|3.184,79000 KGS
|100 CAD
|6.369,58000 KGS
|250 CAD
|15.923,95000 KGS
|500 CAD
|31.847,90000 KGS
|1000 CAD
|63.695,80000 KGS
|2000 CAD
|127.391,60000 KGS
|5000 CAD
|318.479,00000 KGS
|10000 CAD
|636.958,00000 KGS