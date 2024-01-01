5 Kyrgystani soms to Bahraini dinars

Convert KGS to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
0.022 bhd

Лв1.000 KGS = .د.ب0.004361 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KGS to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0044
Low0.00430.0042
Average0.00430.0043
Change1.48%3.41%
1 KGS to BHD stats

The performance of KGS to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for KGS to BHD was 1.48.

The performance of KGS to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for KGS to BHD was 3.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 KGS0,00436 BHD
5 KGS0,02180 BHD
10 KGS0,04361 BHD
20 KGS0,08722 BHD
50 KGS0,21805 BHD
100 KGS0,43609 BHD
250 KGS1,09023 BHD
500 KGS2,18045 BHD
1000 KGS4,36090 BHD
2000 KGS8,72180 BHD
5000 KGS21,80450 BHD
10000 KGS43,60900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 BHD229,31000 KGS
5 BHD1.146,55000 KGS
10 BHD2.293,10000 KGS
20 BHD4.586,20000 KGS
50 BHD11.465,50000 KGS
100 BHD22.931,00000 KGS
250 BHD57.327,50000 KGS
500 BHD114.655,00000 KGS
1000 BHD229.310,00000 KGS
2000 BHD458.620,00000 KGS
5000 BHD1.146.550,00000 KGS
10000 BHD2.293.100,00000 KGS