Kyrgystani som to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Bahraini dinars is currently 0,004 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.474% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,004 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,004 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.