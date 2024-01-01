50 Kyrgystani soms to Australian dollars

Convert KGS to AUD at the real exchange rate

50 kgs
0.87 aud

Лв1.000 KGS = A$0.01734 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01740.0175
Low0.01700.0169
Average0.01730.0172
Change1.23%0.56%
1 KGS to AUD stats

The performance of KGS to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0174 and a 30 day low of 0.0170. This means the 30 day average was 0.0173. The change for KGS to AUD was 1.23.

The performance of KGS to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0175 and a 90 day low of 0.0169. This means the 90 day average was 0.0172. The change for KGS to AUD was 0.56.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Australian Dollar
1 KGS0,01734 AUD
5 KGS0,08671 AUD
10 KGS0,17342 AUD
20 KGS0,34685 AUD
50 KGS0,86712 AUD
100 KGS1,73424 AUD
250 KGS4,33560 AUD
500 KGS8,67120 AUD
1000 KGS17,34240 AUD
2000 KGS34,68480 AUD
5000 KGS86,71200 AUD
10000 KGS173,42400 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 AUD57,66220 KGS
5 AUD288,31100 KGS
10 AUD576,62200 KGS
20 AUD1.153,24400 KGS
50 AUD2.883,11000 KGS
100 AUD5.766,22000 KGS
250 AUD14.415,55000 KGS
500 AUD28.831,10000 KGS
1000 AUD57.662,20000 KGS
2000 AUD115.324,40000 KGS
5000 AUD288.311,00000 KGS
10000 AUD576.622,00000 KGS