Convert AUD to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 Australian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

10 aud
579.12 kgs

A$1.000 AUD = Лв57.91 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6010.9311.63157.3651.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4071.1852.074200.2941.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8820.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.76611.75168.971.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 AUD57,91170 KGS
5 AUD289,55850 KGS
10 AUD579,11700 KGS
20 AUD1.158,23400 KGS
50 AUD2.895,58500 KGS
100 AUD5.791,17000 KGS
250 AUD14.477,92500 KGS
500 AUD28.955,85000 KGS
1000 AUD57.911,70000 KGS
2000 AUD115.823,40000 KGS
5000 AUD289.558,50000 KGS
10000 AUD579.117,00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Australian Dollar
1 KGS0,01727 AUD
5 KGS0,08634 AUD
10 KGS0,17268 AUD
20 KGS0,34535 AUD
50 KGS0,86339 AUD
100 KGS1,72677 AUD
250 KGS4,31693 AUD
500 KGS8,63385 AUD
1000 KGS17,26770 AUD
2000 KGS34,53540 AUD
5000 KGS86,33850 AUD
10000 KGS172,67700 AUD