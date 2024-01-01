Convert KES to SEK at the real exchange rate

5 Kenyan shillings to Swedish kronor

5 kes
0.41 sek

Ksh1.000 KES = kr0.08200 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08220.0845
Low0.07960.0796
Average0.08120.0815
Change0.83%1.37%
1 KES to SEK stats

The performance of KES to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0822 and a 30 day low of 0.0796. This means the 30 day average was 0.0812. The change for KES to SEK was 0.83.

The performance of KES to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0845 and a 90 day low of 0.0796. This means the 90 day average was 0.0815. The change for KES to SEK was 1.37.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 KES0,08200 SEK
5 KES0,40999 SEK
10 KES0,81999 SEK
20 KES1,63997 SEK
50 KES4,09993 SEK
100 KES8,19985 SEK
250 KES20,49963 SEK
500 KES40,99925 SEK
1000 KES81,99850 SEK
2000 KES163,99700 SEK
5000 KES409,99250 SEK
10000 KES819,98500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kenyan Shilling
1 SEK12,19530 KES
5 SEK60,97650 KES
10 SEK121,95300 KES
20 SEK243,90600 KES
50 SEK609,76500 KES
100 SEK1.219,53000 KES
250 SEK3.048,82500 KES
500 SEK6.097,65000 KES
1000 SEK12.195,30000 KES
2000 SEK24.390,60000 KES
5000 SEK60.976,50000 KES
10000 SEK121.953,00000 KES