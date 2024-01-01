amount-spellout.1000 Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings

Convert SEK to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 sek
15474 kes

1.00000 SEK = 15.47400 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867721.1047791.94661.463531.62360.92968718.7503
1 GBP1.1524511.27318105.9631.686631.87111.0714121.6085
1 USD0.9051690.785433183.22691.324741.469620.84152416.9721
1 INR0.01087590.009437270.012015310.01591720.0176580.01011120.203926

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kenyan Shilling
1 SEK15.47400 KES
5 SEK77.37000 KES
10 SEK154.74000 KES
20 SEK309.48000 KES
50 SEK773.70000 KES
100 SEK1547.40000 KES
250 SEK3868.50000 KES
500 SEK7737.00000 KES
1000 SEK15474.00000 KES
2000 SEK30948.00000 KES
5000 SEK77370.00000 KES
10000 SEK154740.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 KES0.06462 SEK
5 KES0.32312 SEK
10 KES0.64624 SEK
20 KES1.29249 SEK
50 KES3.23122 SEK
100 KES6.46244 SEK
250 KES16.15610 SEK
500 KES32.31220 SEK
1000 KES64.62440 SEK
2000 KES129.24880 SEK
5000 KES323.12200 SEK
10000 KES646.24400 SEK