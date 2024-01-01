Convert KES to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Polish zloty

1 kes
0.03 pln

Ksh1.000 KES = zł0.03114 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0318
Low0.02990.0295
Average0.03100.0305
Change2.61%3.30%
1 KES to PLN stats

The performance of KES to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0299. This means the 30 day average was 0.0310. The change for KES to PLN was 2.61.

The performance of KES to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0318 and a 90 day low of 0.0295. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for KES to PLN was 3.30.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Polish Zloty
1 KES0,03114 PLN
5 KES0,15569 PLN
10 KES0,31139 PLN
20 KES0,62278 PLN
50 KES1,55695 PLN
100 KES3,11389 PLN
250 KES7,78473 PLN
500 KES15,56945 PLN
1000 KES31,13890 PLN
2000 KES62,27780 PLN
5000 KES155,69450 PLN
10000 KES311,38900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kenyan Shilling
1 PLN32,11410 KES
5 PLN160,57050 KES
10 PLN321,14100 KES
20 PLN642,28200 KES
50 PLN1.605,70500 KES
100 PLN3.211,41000 KES
250 PLN8.028,52500 KES
500 PLN16.057,05000 KES
1000 PLN32.114,10000 KES
2000 PLN64.228,20000 KES
5000 PLN160.570,50000 KES
10000 PLN321.141,00000 KES