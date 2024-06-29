Kenyan shilling to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Polish zloty is currently 0,031 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,032 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 0,031 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.557% increase in value.