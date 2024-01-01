Convert KES to MXN at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos

20 kes
2.84 mxn

Ksh1.000 KES = Mex$0.1418 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14600.1460
Low0.12890.1252
Average0.13990.1314
Change8.53%13.05%
1 KES to MXN stats

The performance of KES to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1460 and a 30 day low of 0.1289. This means the 30 day average was 0.1399. The change for KES to MXN was 8.53.

The performance of KES to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1460 and a 90 day low of 0.1252. This means the 90 day average was 0.1314. The change for KES to MXN was 13.05.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0,14177 MXN
5 KES0,70884 MXN
10 KES1,41768 MXN
20 KES2,83536 MXN
50 KES7,08840 MXN
100 KES14,17680 MXN
250 KES35,44200 MXN
500 KES70,88400 MXN
1000 KES141,76800 MXN
2000 KES283,53600 MXN
5000 KES708,84000 MXN
10000 KES1.417,68000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN7,05378 KES
5 MXN35,26890 KES
10 MXN70,53780 KES
20 MXN141,07560 KES
50 MXN352,68900 KES
100 MXN705,37800 KES
250 MXN1.763,44500 KES
500 MXN3.526,89000 KES
1000 MXN7.053,78000 KES
2000 MXN14.107,56000 KES
5000 MXN35.268,90000 KES
10000 MXN70.537,80000 KES