500 Kenyan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KES to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 kes
1,182.20 lkr

Ksh1.000 KES = Sr2.364 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.37472.3747
Low2.29122.1763
Average2.34642.2908
Change2.05%3.92%
1 KES to LKR stats

The performance of KES to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3747 and a 30 day low of 2.2912. This means the 30 day average was 2.3464. The change for KES to LKR was 2.05.

The performance of KES to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3747 and a 90 day low of 2.1763. This means the 90 day average was 2.2908. The change for KES to LKR was 3.92.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KES2,36439 LKR
5 KES11,82195 LKR
10 KES23,64390 LKR
20 KES47,28780 LKR
50 KES118,21950 LKR
100 KES236,43900 LKR
250 KES591,09750 LKR
500 KES1.182,19500 LKR
1000 KES2.364,39000 LKR
2000 KES4.728,78000 LKR
5000 KES11.821,95000 LKR
10000 KES23.643,90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 LKR0,42294 KES
5 LKR2,11472 KES
10 LKR4,22943 KES
20 LKR8,45886 KES
50 LKR21,14715 KES
100 LKR42,29430 KES
250 LKR105,73575 KES
500 LKR211,47150 KES
1000 LKR422,94300 KES
2000 LKR845,88600 KES
5000 LKR2.114,71500 KES
10000 LKR4.229,43000 KES