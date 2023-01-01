250 Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert LKR to KES at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
120 kes

1.00000 LKR = 0.48186 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 LKR0.48186 KES
5 LKR2.40930 KES
10 LKR4.81861 KES
20 LKR9.63722 KES
50 LKR24.09305 KES
100 LKR48.18610 KES
250 LKR120.46525 KES
500 LKR240.93050 KES
1000 LKR481.86100 KES
2000 LKR963.72200 KES
5000 LKR2409.30500 KES
10000 LKR4818.61000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KES2.07529 LKR
5 KES10.37645 LKR
10 KES20.75290 LKR
20 KES41.50580 LKR
50 KES103.76450 LKR
100 KES207.52900 LKR
250 KES518.82250 LKR
500 KES1037.64500 LKR
1000 KES2075.29000 LKR
2000 KES4150.58000 LKR
5000 KES10376.45000 LKR
10000 KES20752.90000 LKR