500 Kenyan shillings to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KES to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 kes
1,829.88 kzt

Ksh1.000 KES = ₸3.660 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.65983.6598
Low3.39503.2572
Average3.51643.4137
Change6.92%8.05%
1 KES to KZT stats

The performance of KES to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6598 and a 30 day low of 3.3950. This means the 30 day average was 3.5164. The change for KES to KZT was 6.92.

The performance of KES to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6598 and a 90 day low of 3.2572. This means the 90 day average was 3.4137. The change for KES to KZT was 8.05.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KES3,65975 KZT
5 KES18,29875 KZT
10 KES36,59750 KZT
20 KES73,19500 KZT
50 KES182,98750 KZT
100 KES365,97500 KZT
250 KES914,93750 KZT
500 KES1.829,87500 KZT
1000 KES3.659,75000 KZT
2000 KES7.319,50000 KZT
5000 KES18.298,75000 KZT
10000 KES36.597,50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kenyan Shilling
1 KZT0,27324 KES
5 KZT1,36621 KES
10 KZT2,73242 KES
20 KZT5,46484 KES
50 KZT13,66210 KES
100 KZT27,32420 KES
250 KZT68,31050 KES
500 KZT136,62100 KES
1000 KZT273,24200 KES
2000 KZT546,48400 KES
5000 KZT1.366,21000 KES
10000 KZT2.732,42000 KES