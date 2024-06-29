Kenyan shilling to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 3,660 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.948% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 3,660 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 3,596 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.979% increase in value.