Convert KES to HUF at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Hungarian forints
|1 KES to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.8892
|2.8892
|Low
|2.7260
|2.6624
|Average
|2.8292
|2.7710
|Change
|3.32%
|3.22%
|View full history
1 KES to HUF stats
The performance of KES to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8892 and a 30 day low of 2.7260. This means the 30 day average was 2.8292. The change for KES to HUF was 3.32.
The performance of KES to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8892 and a 90 day low of 2.6624. This means the 90 day average was 2.7710. The change for KES to HUF was 3.22.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kenyan Shilling
|2000 HUF
|701,11800 KES
|5000 HUF
|1.752,79500 KES
|10000 HUF
|3.505,59000 KES
|15000 HUF
|5.258,38500 KES
|20000 HUF
|7.011,18000 KES
|30000 HUF
|10.516,77000 KES
|40000 HUF
|14.022,36000 KES
|50000 HUF
|17.527,95000 KES
|60000 HUF
|21.033,54000 KES
|100000 HUF
|35.055,90000 KES
|150000 HUF
|52.583,85000 KES
|200000 HUF
|70.111,80000 KES