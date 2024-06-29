Kenyan shilling to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Hungarian forints is currently 2,853 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 2,893 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 2,846 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.589% decrease in value.