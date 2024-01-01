Convert KES to DJF at the real exchange rate

Kenyan shillings to Djiboutian francs today

1,000 kes
1,375 djf

Ksh1.000 KES = Fdj1.375 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38351.3835
Low1.34981.3070
Average1.37381.3545
Change0.73%2.18%
1 KES to DJF stats

The performance of KES to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3835 and a 30 day low of 1.3498. This means the 30 day average was 1.3738. The change for KES to DJF was 0.73.

The performance of KES to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3835 and a 90 day low of 1.3070. This means the 90 day average was 1.3545. The change for KES to DJF was 2.18.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 KES1,37513 DJF
5 KES6,87565 DJF
10 KES13,75130 DJF
20 KES27,50260 DJF
50 KES68,75650 DJF
100 KES137,51300 DJF
250 KES343,78250 DJF
500 KES687,56500 DJF
1000 KES1.375,13000 DJF
2000 KES2.750,26000 DJF
5000 KES6.875,65000 DJF
10000 KES13.751,30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 DJF0,72720 KES
5 DJF3,63602 KES
10 DJF7,27203 KES
20 DJF14,54406 KES
50 DJF36,36015 KES
100 DJF72,72030 KES
250 DJF181,80075 KES
500 DJF363,60150 KES
1000 DJF727,20300 KES
2000 DJF1.454,40600 KES
5000 DJF3.636,01500 KES
10000 DJF7.272,03000 KES