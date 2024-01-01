Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert KES to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
13.15 azn

Ksh1.000 KES = man.0.01315 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01320.0132
Low0.01290.0125
Average0.01310.0130
Change0.79%2.17%
1 KES to AZN stats

The performance of KES to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for KES to AZN was 0.79.

The performance of KES to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0125. This means the 90 day average was 0.0130. The change for KES to AZN was 2.17.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KES0,01315 AZN
5 KES0,06573 AZN
10 KES0,13146 AZN
20 KES0,26291 AZN
50 KES0,65728 AZN
100 KES1,31456 AZN
250 KES3,28640 AZN
500 KES6,57280 AZN
1000 KES13,14560 AZN
2000 KES26,29120 AZN
5000 KES65,72800 AZN
10000 KES131,45600 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 AZN76,07120 KES
5 AZN380,35600 KES
10 AZN760,71200 KES
20 AZN1.521,42400 KES
50 AZN3.803,56000 KES
100 AZN7.607,12000 KES
250 AZN19.017,80000 KES
500 AZN38.035,60000 KES
1000 AZN76.071,20000 KES
2000 AZN152.142,40000 KES
5000 AZN380.356,00000 KES
10000 AZN760.712,00000 KES