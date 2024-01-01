100 Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats
Convert KES to AZN at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to AZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0132
|0.0132
|Low
|0.0129
|0.0125
|Average
|0.0131
|0.0130
|Change
|0.79%
|2.17%
1 KES to AZN stats
The performance of KES to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for KES to AZN was 0.79.
The performance of KES to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0125. This means the 90 day average was 0.0130. The change for KES to AZN was 2.17.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Azerbaijani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
|Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
|1 AZN
|76,07120 KES
|5 AZN
|380,35600 KES
|10 AZN
|760,71200 KES
|20 AZN
|1.521,42400 KES
|50 AZN
|3.803,56000 KES
|100 AZN
|7.607,12000 KES
|250 AZN
|19.017,80000 KES
|500 AZN
|38.035,60000 KES
|1000 AZN
|76.071,20000 KES
|2000 AZN
|152.142,40000 KES
|5000 AZN
|380.356,00000 KES
|10000 AZN
|760.712,00000 KES