1000 inr
120.19 sek

1.00000 INR = 0.12019 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 INR0.12019 SEK
5 INR0.60096 SEK
10 INR1.20192 SEK
20 INR2.40384 SEK
50 INR6.00960 SEK
100 INR12.01920 SEK
250 INR30.04800 SEK
500 INR60.09600 SEK
1000 INR120.19200 SEK
2000 INR240.38400 SEK
5000 INR600.96000 SEK
10000 INR1201.92000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indian Rupee
1 SEK8.32005 INR
5 SEK41.60025 INR
10 SEK83.20050 INR
20 SEK166.40100 INR
50 SEK416.00250 INR
100 SEK832.00500 INR
250 SEK2080.01250 INR
500 SEK4160.02500 INR
1000 SEK8320.05000 INR
2000 SEK16640.10000 INR
5000 SEK41600.25000 INR
10000 SEK83200.50000 INR