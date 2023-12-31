amount-spellout.1000 Swedish kronor to Indian rupees

Convert SEK to INR at the real exchange rate

1.000 sek
8.245,16 inr

1.00000 SEK = 8.24516 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670261.1038291.83181.462271.620610.92864918.7302
1 GBP1.1533711.27311105.9161.686541.869161.0710721.6028
1 USD0.9059480.785481183.19451.324741.468190.84130816.9685
1 INR0.01088950.009441470.0120210.01592340.01764760.01011250.203962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indian Rupee
1 SEK8.24516 INR
5 SEK41.22580 INR
10 SEK82.45160 INR
20 SEK164.90320 INR
50 SEK412.25800 INR
100 SEK824.51600 INR
250 SEK2061.29000 INR
500 SEK4122.58000 INR
1000 SEK8245.16000 INR
2000 SEK16490.32000 INR
5000 SEK41225.80000 INR
10000 SEK82451.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 INR0.12128 SEK
5 INR0.60642 SEK
10 INR1.21283 SEK
20 INR2.42566 SEK
50 INR6.06415 SEK
100 INR12.12830 SEK
250 INR30.32075 SEK
500 INR60.64150 SEK
1000 INR121.28300 SEK
2000 INR242.56600 SEK
5000 INR606.41500 SEK
10000 INR1212.83000 SEK