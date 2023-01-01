1 Indian rupee to Rwandan francs

Convert INR to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 inr
15 rwf

1.00000 INR = 15.16720 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.323050.90413.67270.7862871.46445281.9131.3203
1 CAD0.75582910.6833592.775930.5942991.10687213.0780.997921
1 EUR1.106051.4633614.062190.869681.61976311.811.46032
1 AED0.2722790.3602390.24617310.214090.39873976.75910.35949

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 INR15.16720 RWF
5 INR75.83600 RWF
10 INR151.67200 RWF
20 INR303.34400 RWF
50 INR758.36000 RWF
100 INR1516.72000 RWF
250 INR3791.80000 RWF
500 INR7583.60000 RWF
1000 INR15167.20000 RWF
2000 INR30334.40000 RWF
5000 INR75836.00000 RWF
10000 INR151672.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indian Rupee
1 RWF0.06593 INR
5 RWF0.32966 INR
10 RWF0.65932 INR
20 RWF1.31864 INR
50 RWF3.29659 INR
100 RWF6.59319 INR
250 RWF16.48297 INR
500 RWF32.96595 INR
1000 RWF65.93190 INR
2000 RWF131.86380 INR
5000 RWF329.65950 INR
10000 RWF659.31900 INR