Convert INR to RWF at the real exchange rate

50000 Indian rupees to Rwandan francs

50000 inr
781695 rwf

₹1.000 INR = R₣15.63 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.377950.93213.673050.7850221.51711278.61.35355
1 CAD0.72571610.6764372.665590.5697031.10099202.1840.982293
1 EUR1.072851.4783313.940630.8422251.62763298.8961.45216
1 AED0.2722530.3751510.25376610.2137250.41303775.84980.368508

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 INR15.63390 RWF
5 INR78.16950 RWF
10 INR156.33900 RWF
20 INR312.67800 RWF
50 INR781.69500 RWF
100 INR1563.39000 RWF
250 INR3908.47500 RWF
300 INR4690.17000 RWF
500 INR7816.95000 RWF
600 INR9380.34000 RWF
1000 INR15633.90000 RWF
2000 INR31267.80000 RWF
5000 INR78169.50000 RWF
10000 INR156339.00000 RWF
25000 INR390847.50000 RWF
50000 INR781695.00000 RWF
100000 INR1563390.00000 RWF
1000000 INR15633900.00000 RWF
1000000000 INR15633900000.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indian Rupee
1 RWF0.06396 INR
5 RWF0.31982 INR
10 RWF0.63964 INR
20 RWF1.27927 INR
50 RWF3.19818 INR
100 RWF6.39635 INR
250 RWF15.99088 INR
500 RWF31.98175 INR
1000 RWF63.96350 INR
2000 RWF127.92700 INR
5000 RWF319.81750 INR
10000 RWF639.63500 INR