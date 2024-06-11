Indian rupee to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Rwandan francs is currently 15,634 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.626% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 15,684 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 15,537 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.398% increase in value.