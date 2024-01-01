Convert INR to RWF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.100000 Indian rupees to Rwandan francs

1,00,000 inr
15,63,400 rwf

₹1.000 INR = R₣15.63 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.517278.8111.354
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6650.571.101202.2930.982
1 EUR1.0731.47913.940.8421.628299.1081.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.9070.369

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 INR15,63400 RWF
5 INR78,17000 RWF
10 INR156,34000 RWF
20 INR312,68000 RWF
50 INR781,70000 RWF
100 INR1.563,40000 RWF
250 INR3.908,50000 RWF
300 INR4.690,20000 RWF
500 INR7.817,00000 RWF
600 INR9.380,40000 RWF
1000 INR15.634,00000 RWF
2000 INR31.268,00000 RWF
5000 INR78.170,00000 RWF
10000 INR156.340,00000 RWF
25000 INR390.850,00000 RWF
50000 INR781.700,00000 RWF
100000 INR1.563.400,00000 RWF
1000000 INR15.634.000,00000 RWF
1000000000 INR15.634.000.000,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Indian Rupee
1 RWF0,06396 INR
5 RWF0,31982 INR
10 RWF0,63963 INR
20 RWF1,27926 INR
50 RWF3,19816 INR
100 RWF6,39631 INR
250 RWF15,99078 INR
500 RWF31,98155 INR
1000 RWF63,96310 INR
2000 RWF127,92620 INR
5000 RWF319,81550 INR
10000 RWF639,63100 INR