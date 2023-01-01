2000 Indian rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert INR to CAD at the real exchange rate

2000 inr
31.72 cad

1.00000 INR = 0.01586 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8702751.110892.39081.465311.619830.92705518.7625
1 GBP1.1490611.27635106.161.68371.861251.0652421.5588
1 USD0.900250.783484183.1751.319151.458260.8345516.891
1 INR0.01082360.009419710.012022810.01585990.01753240.01003370.203078

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 INR0.01586 CAD
5 INR0.07930 CAD
10 INR0.15860 CAD
20 INR0.31720 CAD
50 INR0.79300 CAD
100 INR1.58599 CAD
250 INR3.96497 CAD
500 INR7.92995 CAD
1000 INR15.85990 CAD
2000 INR31.71980 CAD
5000 INR79.29950 CAD
10000 INR158.59900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 CAD63.05200 INR
5 CAD315.26000 INR
10 CAD630.52000 INR
20 CAD1261.04000 INR
50 CAD3152.60000 INR
100 CAD6305.20000 INR
250 CAD15763.00000 INR
500 CAD31526.00000 INR
1000 CAD63052.00000 INR
2000 CAD126104.00000 INR
5000 CAD315260.00000 INR
10000 CAD630520.00000 INR